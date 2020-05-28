Willow Smith Details Her Childhood Woes Of Having 'Kinky' Hair

Written by Tweety Elitou

Months after shaving her entire head for a visual performance piece, Willow Smith is opening up about her childhood woes associated with having “kinky” hair.

“One of the issues for me growing up was my hair," Willow explained during a recent episode of Red Table Talk. "I would look at her [my cousin's] hair and be like 'I would be so much prettier if my hair wasn’t so kinky.'” RELATED | Willow Smith Shaves Her Entire Head During Her 24-Hour Immersive Art Exhibit Locked Inside Of A Glass Box During a candid episode, the 19-year-old creative candidly explained to her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield Norris her emotional journey to finding inner beauty.

This is not the first time Willow opened up about her natural hair journey, which consists of finding self-love through regrowth. As you may remember, the singer first shaved her hair at the age of 12 during her “Whip My Hair” tour. “I was just over it,” Willow told InStyle in 2018 before expressing that the song “Whip My Hair” was a symbol for doing what you want. “I was doing whatever I wanted and just being wild — but obviously, it [shaving my hair] was a rebellion to people who thought it meant something different.” RELATED | Jada Pinkett Smith Was 'Worried' About Daughter Willow's 'Excessive' Marijuana Use Several years after her first hair transformation, Willow shaved her hair again during her 24-hour immersive art exhibit earlier this year.

“The first time you shaved your head [was] when you were 12-years-old. But this time, you came into womanhood,” Jada told her daughter during a March episode of Red Table Talk. “So, kudos to you.” Revealing her reasoning behind the big chop, Willow responded, “I feel like I was just shedding a lot of history and emotional baggage. Six, seven, years of emotion, I just let it go.” We feel you, sister.