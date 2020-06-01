CeeLo Green Divulges The Secrets Behind His Glowing Skin

Skincare is no longer considered ‘unmanly’! It’s now as fundamental as maintaining a healthy diet, and male celebrities have caught up on the trend.

Recently, CeeLo Green divulged the secrets behind his glowing skin while at home quarantined. The Grammy Award-winning singer credits his fiancée, Shani for introducing him to face washes and serums.

“Shani [James] has just about every toiletry that you can think of,” the former “Voice” judge, 44, told Page Six Style. “I’m learning more about beauty and self-care. But it’s easy to learn about beauty for someone that’s already naturally beautiful; I’m working on being beautiful.”