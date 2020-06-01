CeeLo Green Divulges The Secrets Behind His Glowing Skin

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Skincare is no longer considered ‘unmanly’! It’s now as fundamental as maintaining a healthy diet, and male celebrities have caught up on the trend.
Recently, CeeLo Green divulged the secrets behind his glowing skin while at home quarantined. The Grammy Award-winning singer credits his fiancée, Shani for introducing him to face washes and serums.
“Shani [James] has just about every toiletry that you can think of,” the former “Voice” judge, 44, told Page Six Style. “I’m learning more about beauty and self-care. But it’s easy to learn about beauty for someone that’s already naturally beautiful; I’m working on being beautiful.”
In addition to moisturizing and exfoliation, Green says he and James are also prioritizing hydration and nutrition. “We’ve been drinking a lot of water and taking vitamin B, turmeric, cod liver oil, fish oil. You name it, we got it all,” he joked.
Green is asking fans to submit home videos of how they’re spending their time in lockdown for a chance to be featured in his new music video for “Doing It All Together.” The track will feature on his new album “CeeLo Green Is Thomas Calloway,” out June 26.
