BET Awards 2020: Beyoncé Wears Enormous Diamond Choker And Pin Straight Hair To Accept 'Humanitarian Award'

Beyoncé At The BET Awards 2020

BET Awards 2020: Beyoncé Wears Enormous Diamond Choker And Pin Straight Hair To Accept 'Humanitarian Award'

Beyoncé's glow shines from inside out.

Published 4 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Beyoncé looked stunning as she accepted her Humanitarian Award at the 2020 BET Awards. As if we would ever expect anything less! 

During her virtual acceptance speech, the Queen of everything herself dazzled with her signature blonde tresses. To complete her glam, the star opted for picture-perfect neutral makeup and a big diamond choker. Spectacular! 

Keep scrolling to see Queen Bey's soft glam and flawless straighten hair.

BET Awards 2020 - Beyonce accepting award. (Photo: BET)
(Photo: BET)

(Photo: BET)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style