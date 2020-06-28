BET Awards 2020: Beyoncé Wears Enormous Diamond Choker And Pin Straight Hair To Accept 'Humanitarian Award'

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Beyoncé looked stunning as she accepted her Humanitarian Award at the 2020 BET Awards. As if we would ever expect anything less!
During her virtual acceptance speech, the Queen of everything herself dazzled with her signature blonde tresses. To complete her glam, the star opted for picture-perfect neutral makeup and a big diamond choker. Spectacular!
Keep scrolling to see Queen Bey's soft glam and flawless straighten hair.
(Photo: BET)
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
