Pantene And Head And Shoulders Support Black Hair Salon Owners and Stylists With $200,000 Grant

Beauty salons serve as more than just grooming establishments for Black women. They are intimate, safe spaces to share life experiences and bond with other women. Black hair is often politicized and even vilified, but within the sacred walls of the beauty shop, Black hair is a crown that is exalted and lovingly attended to. A new 'do can be just the confidence booster a woman needs to reclaim anything.



Unfortunately, the beauty salon industry has also become a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been shuttered for months, which means not only have Black women lost this invaluable space but the entrepreneurs who own these establishments, the stylists they employ, and independent stylists are all losing out on income.



As some beauty salons are slowly re-opening with new rules and fewer customers in order to abide by health protocols, many salons are understandably having a hard time re-launching. Black hair salons and independent stylists contribute to the multi-billion dollar Black haircare industry and dollars they generate cover their bills and re-circulate in the community.



This situation prompted the development of the Salon Give Back Grant. Gold Series from Pantene and Royal Oils by Head and Shoulders have partnered to offer a total of $200,000 worth of grants to salons in need of assistance. 20 Black female salon owners and stylists will each receive $10,000.



The two brands tapped singer Monica to help them spread the word. The music veteran, who has been putting out music for more than 20 years, is an apt choice. Monica loves to change up her hair, from fierce pixie cuts to bright red wavy ponytails to sleek, straight tresses. She’s someone who has first-hand knowledge of how critical the hair salon is to Black women and the health of the Black community as a whole.