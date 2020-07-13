Rihanna Breaks Her Social Media Hiatus To Introduce Fenty Beauty's #SlipShineLipstickChallenge

Written by Tweety Elitou

You may have noticed that the #SlipShineLipstickChallenge has recently taken over your social media timeline. But, why? Keep scrolling to find out how Rihanna kickstarted a social media challenge that has fans trying their best not to get tongue-tied!

(Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)















While demonstrating how to use her new Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick ($22), the founder of Fenty Beauty hilariously endeavored to say “Slip Shine Lipstick” five times in a row without stumbling. RELATED | Rihanna Wants You To Have Kissable Lips This Summer With These Sexy New Fenty Beauty Lipsticks After multiple attempts by Rih and Fenty Beauty Senior VP Jennifer Gonzalez, the 32-year-old singer hilariously bowed down to defeat. "By the 3rd time, it turns into all kinds of Ship Slime-Shit Shine madness,” Rihanna tweeted. "How many times y'all could say #SlipShineLipstick in a row? Cause me and Jenn clearly suck!!!"

We especially loved the part in the video when Jenn told her, "Now you got Slip Shine on your teeth girl." The Bad Gal hilariously responded, "That got nothing to do with it." Rihanna knows how to laugh at herself and we stan! FYI: The new Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick is already available on the Fenty Beauty website.