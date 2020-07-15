Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Gets Flamed By Internet Over Extreme Darkening Of Her Skin

While hanging out at the beach, the 23-year-old American-Italian socialite snapped a few Instagram photos flaunting her sexy curves in a bikini from her mom’s Salty K swimsuit line.

Kim Zolciak 's daughter Brielle Biermann is noticeably darker in her new beach photos. See for yourself!

Despite the images appearing to show her sun tanning, viewers on her Instagram Stories couldn’t help but notice that the “tan” didn’t look completely natural.

In defense of "culture vuture" and “blackfishing” accusations, Brielle posted this throwback photo from her youth showing herself with a noticeable tan.

“You know she posted this to show how dark she was,” an Instagram user commented on the now-deleted photo.

Continuing to defend herself, Brielle retorted, “I actually was only going to keep it up until we sold out of our bikini. Never did anything wrong. I can’t help how tan I get from laying out sun up to sun down at the beach everyday!”

Photo enhancement? Tanning lotion? Or just hours in the sun? You decide.