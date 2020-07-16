Lamar Odom Tries Laser Hair Removal And Clutches His Fiancé's Hand To Endure The Pain

On a mission to be manscaped, the 40-year-old basketball star recently opted to get his hair lasered off at Flawless Icon Med Spa in Miami, Florida— and the results have him dancing with joy.

During his appointment, which was captured on video, Lamar could not hide that he was in pain as the lasers removed hair from his private area.

Luckily for the retired NBA star, he didn’t have to do it alone! His fiancé Sabrina Parr was by his side during the entire process to talk him through his discomfort.