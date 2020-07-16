Lamar Odom Tries Laser Hair Removal And Clutches His Fiancé's Hand To Endure The Pain

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 07: Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr attend Ladies Love R&B at Medusa on November 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The professional athlete couldn't handle the pain.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Lamar Odom is getting summertime ready! 

On a mission to be manscaped, the 40-year-old basketball star recently opted to get his hair lasered off at Flawless Icon Med Spa in Miami, Florida— and the results have him dancing with joy. 

During his appointment, which was captured on video, Lamar could not hide that he was in pain as the lasers removed hair from his private area. 

Luckily for the retired NBA star, he didn’t have to do it alone! His fiancé Sabrina Parr was by his side during the entire process to talk him through his discomfort. 

She even underwent the same treatments to remove unwanted hair from her private area and underarms.

That’s love! We are glad to see the couple, who became engaged in November 2019, is still going strong! 

In a separate video, the 6-foot-10 athlete could be seen getting the top of his head lasered to ensure a perfectly bald head without constant maintenance.  

We are happy to see that Lamar is putting himself first and indulging in some self-care. 

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

