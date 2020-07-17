Cardi B Reports To Fans That Her Chest Piercing Was Rejected By Her Body

Written by Tweety Elitou

Are you thinking about getting a chest piercing? Cardi B’s experience may have your reconsidering your plans. On Thursday (July 16), the 27-year-old rapper shared a video on her Instagram Stories showing that her body is rejecting her old chest piercing. Yikes! See the video for yourself:

In the graphic video, Cardi openly shows fans how the button piercing is hanging low from her skin. “This is how my piercing has been for the past four days,” she explains with disappointment. RELATED | Offset Holds Cardi B's Hand As She Gets 3 Painful New Piercings At Home You may remember back in June, the “Press” rapper shared footage of her painful and scary piercing experience getting two new dermal piercings, along with a new lip piercing. Excited about her new body bling, Cardi flaunted her three new piercings. Take a look at the final results:

"I got to take this one off because this one is old,” she shared while pointing to her top dermal piercing (the one that’s now detached from her chest). “You all know I've been having this one for a long time, but whatever.” We are not quite sure what is causing the issue, but we are looking forward to Kulture’s mommy sharing with us how she plans to resolve the hanging piercing. We want answers!