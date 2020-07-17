Megan Thee Stallion’s Hairstylist Jonathan Wright Reveals His Secrets To Building Celebrity Clientele And Making Millions

Written by Tweety Elitou

After just a few minutes chatting with celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Wright, you promptly understand why his A-list clientele considers him a “Freeenn.” With a growing list of celebrities seeking out his hairstyling services and nearly one million people following him on Instagram, we were eager to speak to the millennial about his prosperous profession, as well as, his secret to successfully building relationships with his clients.

“When I go and work with people, I look at myself as a therapist,” Jonathan shares with BET Digital exclusively. “I am coming here to make sure you look good and feel good.” Accompanying his masterful skills in colorful wigs, his bubbly personality has proven to be successful. Not only has he built strong relationships with celebrities like Keke Palmer, SZA, and close friend Megan Thee Stallion, but he has also built a brand.

At 23, the Dallas bred beauty mogul has broken many barriers in the hair industry, including making $1 million over a four-year career span. While some may think that rubbing elbows with celebrities and making millions would serve as the biggest milestones in his career, Jonathan humbly thinks otherwise. “My biggest milestone is maturing and transitioning my mind to be business-ordinated,” the hair guru tells us. “[I learned] to stay focused and have tunnel vision in this industry because it is very easy to get distracted. Being around so many well-known people, you can easily get caught up in this industry. You have to stay focused.”

(Photo: Marcus Owens/Jonathan Wright)















So, how does one stay focused on clients in the fast-paced entertainment business? For Jonathan, it’s simple: be about your business. “All that star-struck stuff is out the window,” he says. “I’m here to make sure your scalp is healthy and your hair is slayed.” He continues, “I focus on what I’m doing and my craft and try to not be distracted by who the person is or what they do. A lot of people like that.” For hairstylists looking to make it in the celebrity hairstyling business, Jonathan encourages you to drop the high and mighty attitude and not be ensnared by a celebrity’s status. “You’ve got to understand God wouldn’t put you nowhere you don’t belong, so you have to be prepared for these levels,” he informs us. For those who are eager to know his secret to getting to know his celebrity clientele on a personal level, he offers simple advice. “My secret is basically just being you,” he reveals. “Knowing your place, knowing your job, and completing it.” RELATED | Erykah Badu's Daughter Puma Celebrates Her 16th Birthday With A Makeover From Celebrity Hairstylist Jonathan Wright

These key facts placed a major role in the strong bond he has forged with the ‘Hot Girl’ rapper, who often makes an appearance on his Instagram timeline. That and their strong love for Texas. “Our energies just connected,” Jonathan recalls about his first encounter with Megan. After brainstorming and creating her signature half-white and half-red wig, the rest was hair-story.

(Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images)















“From there we started rocking with each other every day,” he shared. “We both needed each other’s energy.” On a mission to build a beauty empire, Jonathan is currently working on his hair coloring system, which he is excited to share with fans of his work. “The biggest thing I’ve been focusing on is my color line. It’s called the Wright Way, The Wright Color,” he shares while revealing that the colors from his brand have already been put to work on wigs for celebrities. “I have been making sure that’s all the way together. That will drop real soon.”

Desiring to help other millennials and Gen Z members looking to build Black wealth in the beauty industry, Jonathan suggests the formula to success is building your brand step-by-step. “I feel like as an upcoming artist or businessperson, [you should] treat your brand like a baby,” he shared. “Always want to make it better and be a positive light to your brand. I feel like when you are a positive light to your brand, it always goes in the right direction.” He adds, “Understand it is not a race. You are in your own lane. You are building your own legacy. Be the best brand you can be for yourself.” To learn more about Jonathan Wright, check out his Instagram.