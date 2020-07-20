Daddy Duties!: Offset Indulges In His First Facial While Baby Kulture Sits On His Stomach

Offset Indulges In His First Facial With Kulture By His Side

Daddy Duties!: Offset Indulges In His First Facial While Baby Kulture Sits On His Stomach

Watch the adorable clips!

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Offset takes his daddy duties seriously. If you don’t believe us, keep scrolling to see the adorable moment the rapper involved his daughter in his self-care Sunday! 

Over the weekend, the 28-year-old indulged his first facial from a certified professional, and from the looks of the video clips, it went without a hitch.

As his wife Cardi B stood by his side, the proud dad even found a way to his daughter involved in the luxe experience.

RELATED | Baby Drip!: Offset Buys Kulture Her First Birkin Bag For Her 2nd Birthday

Although 2-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus isn’t old enough for a spa day, the daddy’s girl looked completely unbothered as she sat on her father’s stomach. 

Too sweet! That just goes to show you that a dad’s job is never done.

(Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style