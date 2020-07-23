Lil Nas X Famously Battled His Acne And Is Now The Face Of Rihanna’s FENTY Skin

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Rihanna has fans extremely excited about the upcoming launch of Fenty Skin—especially the fellas!
With campaign photos surfacing in promotion of the new beauty brand, we gather that the collection will deliver on its promise to serve up a “new culture of skincare.”
The highlighting of rappers Lil Nas X and A$AP Rocky in the brand’s mini commercial definitely seconds that notion.
"That's right baby...@fentyskin is for my fellas too,” Rihanna captioned an Instagram photo posing with A$AP. "No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin!"
We couldn’t agree more!
The inclusive brand, which officially launches on July 31, will feature skin-care products that caters to everyone's skin.
"Everything starts with the foundation that is your skin and we all know how obsessed I am with beautiful, healthy skin — so whether you want to wear makeup, or no makeup at all, there's always glowing skin underneath," she wrote on Instagram about her two-year journey creating the perfect line of products.
RELATED | Watch Your Back Kylie!: Rihanna Announces The Launch Of FENTY Skin
For those who want to get their hands on Fenty Skin before everyone else, sign up to the brand’s early access waitlist, which will let you buy the beauty products on July 29.
(Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS