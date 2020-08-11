Everything You Need to Know About Jordyn Woods' Internet Breaking Lymphatic Massage

Written by Tweety Elitou

When Jordyn Woods booked an appointment with SKINIC for a full body massage, we are quite positive that the 22-year-old beauty had no idea the self-care moment would go viral! Keep scrolling to see the video posted on SKINIC’s Instagram Stories that went viral.

Literally overnight, the video showing Jordyn getting her legs and buttock massaged landed her name trending on Twitter.

“Woke up this morning and saw why I was trending on twitter... swipe to see which tweet made me log off,” Jordyn playfully captioned a selfie. Eager to give you details about the massage seen around the world, we did some research. RELATED | Flyin' Solo!: Jordyn Woods Spends The Weekend Touring A Napa Valley Vineyard

According to the SKINIC, a clinic in Beverly Hills, Jordyn had a Lymphatic Drainage massage. In brief, the gentle massage encourages weight loss, along with the reduction of water retention, cellulite, skin swelling, scar tissue, acne, and stretch marks. “[Jordyn Woods] thank you for trusting us, we can’t wait to see you again,” the spa captioned an Instagram photo with the star.

They continued, “Lymphatic Drainage massage is a form of gentle massage that encourages the movement of lymph fluids around the body. The fluid in the lymphatic system helps remove waste and toxins from the bodily tissues.” Other perks of the Lymphatic Drainage massage includes help with post-exercise recovery and reducing stress and fatigue. This makes perfect sense for the fitness enthusiast who is often spotted working out on her Instagram. Smart move, sis!