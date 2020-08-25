Regina King And Vaseline Partner To Drive Awareness To Inequities In The Healthcare System For Black And Latinx Communities

Like any Black woman we know and love, Regina King has dedicated her life to bringing awareness to fights for justice. In her most recent role as Sister Knight in the HBO series Watchmen, she completed that mission on a large and fantastical scale. In real life, she's taking her mission to greater heights with Vaseline.

The Vaseline brand continues to be a staple in the community and has made it a priority to bring attention to the healthcare system's ongoing disparities. In their partnership with King, the two have come together, to use their voice, across media platforms to bring awareness to the unequal access to quality medical care.

"This year has been heartbreaking for so many reasons. We've witnessed, once again, the social injustice Black people face. And on top of that, COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted Black and Latinx communities," Regina shared in an announcement video recently posted on her Instagram.

Drawing on the connection between limited healthcare access and the systemic racism deeply rooted in the United States, the 49-year-old mother of one continued, "We need change now. Black and Brown people are entitled to care, but this demands action. I want to do my part by raising awareness and bringing help to those most in need."

Regina recently announced her spokeswoman partnership with Vaseline. “I am proud to stand with @VaselineBrand to raise awareness and help our communities get the care we deserve,” she captioned in the announcement video.