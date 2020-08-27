Jennifer Lopez Teases Fans With What To Expect From Her Upcoming Skincare Brand, JLo Beauty

Jennifer Lopez Teases Fans With What To Expect From Her Upcoming Skincare Brand, JLo Beauty

The star's secret to flawless skin may soon be at your fingertips!

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Have you always wanted your skin to glow like Jennifer Lopez? If so, you’re in luck! The multi-talented star recently announced that her skincare line is on its way!

ICYMI: It was nearly two years ago when the New York beauty shared with fans that she will be launching a skincare line. Now it is closer than ever. 

Sunset glow... #JLoBeauty coming soon

"Sunset glow...#JLoBeauty coming soon," the 51-year-old captioned her recent Instagram photo showing off her perfectly sun-kissed look. 

According to Allure, the trademark for JLo Beauty was filed in December 2019. 

Going off the trademark information, it appears the new beauty brand will be well-rounded with the following listed on the document: "skin moisturizers, skin cleansers, skin creams, non-medicated skin-care preparations, cosmetic creams for skin care; beauty creams, beauty soaps, beauty bars, beauty gels, beauty lotions, beauty masks; skin-care products, namely, non-medicated skin serums; body and beauty care cosmetics; face and body beauty creams.”

Unfortunately, more details are not available about JLo Beauty. However, the beauty brand already has an Instagram that reads: “The secret is almost out.”

We honestly can’t wait to get our hands on J.Lo's secret to flawless skin! 

(Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

