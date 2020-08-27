Jennifer Lopez Teases Fans With What To Expect From Her Upcoming Skincare Brand, JLo Beauty

ICYMI: It was nearly two years ago when the New York beauty shared with fans that she will be launching a skincare line. Now it is closer than ever.

Have you always wanted your skin to glow like Jennifer Lopez ? If so, you’re in luck! The multi-talented star recently announced that her skincare line is on its way!

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 23, 2020 at 5:49pm PDT

"Sunset glow...#JLoBeauty coming soon," the 51-year-old captioned her recent Instagram photo showing off her perfectly sun-kissed look.

According to Allure, the trademark for JLo Beauty was filed in December 2019.

Going off the trademark information, it appears the new beauty brand will be well-rounded with the following listed on the document: "skin moisturizers, skin cleansers, skin creams, non-medicated skin-care preparations, cosmetic creams for skin care; beauty creams, beauty soaps, beauty bars, beauty gels, beauty lotions, beauty masks; skin-care products, namely, non-medicated skin serums; body and beauty care cosmetics; face and body beauty creams.”

Unfortunately, more details are not available about JLo Beauty. However, the beauty brand already has an Instagram that reads: “The secret is almost out.”

We honestly can’t wait to get our hands on J.Lo's secret to flawless skin!