The Khloe Effect?: Instagram Users Seek Passing A Law That Discloses When A Photo Has Been Retouched

A few weeks ago, Keeping Up With Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian came under fire for a photo she had posted months ago. Recent footage of the E! show that has amassed decades of fame and fortune for the family surfaced, and people were varying degrees of furious to discover that Khloe's face looked, well, different.

It's no secret that retouching is a process that many photographers employ to achieve the desired effect of perfection, and as regular people become professionals via their iphones, they too have adopted similar methods. Lately, though, it seems that influencers are appearing more CGI than real.

Sick of overly photoshopped images popping up on your Instagram timeline? You’re not the only one.

Twitter is buzzing with news that a proposed law in the UK could require celebrities using the social media platform to label their retouched photos.