The Good Sis!: Chloe Bailey Applies Lip Gloss For Her Sister Halle After Her Wisdom Teeth Surgery

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Singers Chloe x Halle are each other’s keeper! Don’t believe us? Just take a look at how Chloe Bailey caters to her sister Halle Bailey’s beauty routine after getting her wisdom teeth extracted.
“There won’t be tea time tonight because pretty sister is still recovering from her wisdom teeth being taken out... but still be on the lookout at midnight,” Chloe tweeted on their joint account.
In the video clip, the older sister can be seen applying a clear lip gloss to her younger sister’s lips.
You've got to love sisterly love! Are we the only ones who cannot get enough R&B duo and their wonderful relationship?
