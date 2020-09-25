Issa Rae Invests In Black-Owned Haircare Brand Sienna Naturals Amid The Pandemic

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
After dedicating countless hours to self-care during the quarantine, Issa Rae has officially put in her bid for the beauty industry.
According to Yahoo! Life, the Insecure actress has become the face and co-owner of Los Angeles-based haircare brand, Sienna Naturals.
While it is unclear how much equity stake Issa placed into the clean textured beauty brand, it is reported that the star shares ownership with the brand’s founder and chief executive officer, Hannah Diop.
RELATED | Issa Rae Is Using Her Platform To Demand Radical Change For Black America
“[Diop and I] have known each other for a long time, and I got to see the brand evolve from her home. It’s expanded so much beyond that,” Issa shared. “The care and the research that has gone into this natural, safe, healthy brand, I knew that I wanted to be involved.”
For those who may be unaware, Sienna Naturals has already gained some popularity for excluding heavy oils, chemicals and synthetics from its products.
“We get coerced into manipulating our hair into styles not right for us or using damaging products,” she continued. “I have an opportunity to make hair care digestible via my sense of humor, my openness to my own hair struggle journey.”
Known for her flawless, glowing skin and natural tresses, Issa confesses the motivation behind her move into the beauty industry stemmed from the extra time she had while sheltering in place.
“This pandemic, while it is terrible, has allowed me to focus on myself and really take care of myself and focus inward,” she explained. “In many cases on my outward appearance. In my skin and hair, I’ve noticed a difference.”
We honestly cannot wait to see what’s next from the upcoming Sienna Naturals re-launch—especially since we’ve always wanted to know Issa’s beauty regimes!
(Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
days
COMMENTS