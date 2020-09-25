Issa Rae Invests In Black-Owned Haircare Brand Sienna Naturals Amid The Pandemic

After dedicating countless hours to self-care during the quarantine, Issa Rae has officially put in her bid for the beauty industry.

According to Yahoo! Life, the Insecure actress has become the face and co-owner of Los Angeles-based haircare brand, Sienna Naturals.

While it is unclear how much equity stake Issa placed into the clean textured beauty brand, it is reported that the star shares ownership with the brand’s founder and chief executive officer, Hannah Diop.

“[Diop and I] have known each other for a long time, and I got to see the brand evolve from her home. It’s expanded so much beyond that,” Issa shared. “The care and the research that has gone into this natural, safe, healthy brand, I knew that I wanted to be involved.”

For those who may be unaware, Sienna Naturals has already gained some popularity for excluding heavy oils, chemicals and synthetics from its products.