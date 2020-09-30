Christian Combs Pays $1K For A Haircut, Here’s Why!

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Would you pay $1,000 for a haircut? Christian Combs does! Recently, the busy rapper and model revealed on his Instagram Stories that he drops some serious dollars on his high-priced barber.
“Just got that good MP cut. MP got me right,” the 22-year-old shared while showing off his freshly cut hair. “Yes, sir. Y’all can’t get my barber, man. He’s a $1,000 a line up, right? Don’t play.”
Well, there’s no denying that the youngest son of music mogul Diddy has some of the best waves in the game. See for yourself!
Naturally, this announcement only made us want to know more about his pricey appointment.
While it is unclear what makes the actual haircut so expensive, after some research, we learned that Christian’s barber Marcus Phillip Hatch has quite the celebrity clientele. In fact, the luxury barber is responsible for some of Hollywood’s best shape-ups, including Travis Scott, Busta Rhymes, Nas, and of course—Diddy!
Like father, like son. It is wise to keep a personal groomer in the family—especially when he’s this good!
(Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
