Christian Combs Pays $1K For A Haircut, Here’s Why!

Written by Tweety Elitou

Would you pay $1,000 for a haircut? Christian Combs does! Recently, the busy rapper and model revealed on his Instagram Stories that he drops some serious dollars on his high-priced barber.

“Just got that good MP cut. MP got me right,” the 22-year-old shared while showing off his freshly cut hair. “Yes, sir. Y’all can’t get my barber, man. He’s a $1,000 a line up, right? Don’t play.” Well, there’s no denying that the youngest son of music mogul Diddy has some of the best waves in the game. See for yourself!

Like father, like son. It is wise to keep a personal groomer in the family—especially when he’s this good!