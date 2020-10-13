Attention Navy!: Rihanna Launches New Fenty Skin Product A Vegan, Hydrating Night Cream

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Earlier this month, Rihanna's Fenty Skin posted a photo on Instagram to tease an upcoming skincare product with the caption that read: "She's not heavy but she thicc. She's not a fruit but she juicy. She's got the scoop but she not a gossip. What is she?"
Now, the business mogul has finally revealed the secret item: the Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream.
Rihanna posted a series of photos to Instagram promoting the overnight skincare cream. "Y'all thought I was gonna leave you without a night cream?!" read her caption. "@fentyskin #INSTANTRESET Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream is on the way! I took my time with this one, use it after #TOTALCLEANSR and #FATWATER at night and wake up with refreshed, nourished, juicy skin. 🧖🏿♀️ Launching on fentyskin.com October 20th."
Priced at $40, the Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream will be available exclusively on FentySkin on October 20. The cream is vegan and made of Kalahari Melon Oil, Hyaluronic Acid & Aloe, Niacinimide, and Baobab. The product will deeply hydrate and soothe your skin. It will also help reduce dark spots and even your skin tone.
It is recommended that you use it after the total cleansr and fat water. Congrats to Riri and her team. Will you try it out?
