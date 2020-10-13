Attention Navy!: Rihanna Launches New Fenty Skin Product A Vegan, Hydrating Night Cream

Earlier this month, Rihanna's Fenty Skin posted a photo on Instagram to tease an upcoming skincare product with the caption that read: "She's not heavy but she thicc. She's not a fruit but she juicy. She's got the scoop but she not a gossip. What is she?"

Now, the business mogul has finally revealed the secret item: the Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream.

Rihanna posted a series of photos to Instagram promoting the overnight skincare cream. "Y'all thought I was gonna leave you without a night cream?!" read her caption. "@fentyskin #INSTANTRESET Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream is on the way! I took my time with this one, use it after #TOTALCLEANSR and #FATWATER at night and wake up with refreshed, nourished, juicy skin. 🧖🏿‍♀️ Launching on fentyskin.com October 20th."

