Jada Pinkett Smith Debuts Her Family's Personal Care Line 'Hey Humans' Available Exclusively at Target

The multi-hyphenate star known as Jada Pinkett-Smith has added yet another impressive role to her resume: beauty product entrepreneur. Smith recently announced the news of her product line, Hey Humans, on Instagram and the response as suspected is overwhelming positive. Hey Humans is the Smith family's new sustainable personal care line and is available exclusively at Target. It is debuting with four products — body wash, body lotion, deodorant and toothpaste — and nothing is more than $6!

The 99% plastic-free personal care range is naturally derived, gender-neutral and packaged in aluminum and paper, both recyclable materials that reduce the consumer carbon footprint and help keep plastic out of oceans and landfills. Jada's favorite Hey Humans product is the natural deodorant which is available in an array of yummy scents including coconut mint and lavender vanilla. The wife and mother of two explains, "I had such a hard time finding natural deodorant. My kids were like, 'Use lemon under your arm,' I'm like, 'That's not enough odor protection.' So, that is one of my favorite products with Hey Humans, I just love the deodorant so much. I'm like, 'Finally.'"

An affordable and practical collection of beauty products that are good for us and good for the planet? We'll take it!