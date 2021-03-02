Get Ready For 'BIG POPPA' Mascara!: T’yanna Wallace Collaborates With Wet-n-Wild Beauty

T'yanna Wallace is expanding her empire. The 27-year-old entrepreneur and daughter to the late Notorious B.I.G recently unveiled her collaboration with Wet-N-Wild beauty.
Although her father isn't here to see what has become of her, she's building her empire while honoring the hip-hop legend through her notable business ventures. "@wetnwildbeauty Big Poppa Mascara got my lashes feeling like the biggest and baddest ‼️👑," read her Instagram caption. The mascara is infused with Castor Oil to nourish lash hairs.
Wet-N-Wild shared a quote to Instagram about the new product with a caption that read: "Big Poppa Mascara gets you BIG volume, BIG length, and BIG lift, for the biggest and baddest lashes ever 🙌 Infused with Castor Oil to nourish lash hairs. BIGGER IS BETTER."
The product is now available at Walgreens, Amazon, Walmart, and Ulta Beauty.
