Get Ready For 'BIG POPPA' Mascara!: T’yanna Wallace Collaborates With Wet-n-Wild Beauty

T'yanna Wallace is expanding her empire. The 27-year-old entrepreneur and daughter to the late Notorious B.I.G recently unveiled her collaboration with Wet-N-Wild beauty.

Although her father isn't here to see what has become of her, she's building her empire while honoring the hip-hop legend through her notable business ventures. "@wetnwildbeauty Big Poppa Mascara got my lashes feeling like the biggest and baddest ‼️👑," read her Instagram caption. The mascara is infused with Castor Oil to nourish lash hairs.