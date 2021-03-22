Rachel Dolezal Appears In Documentary About Black Beauty: 'I Canceled My White Privilege. I Canceled My Hair'

Rachel Dolezal is in the news cycle once again. For those who may be unaware, the former NAACP chapter president became infamous in 2015 when her white parents exposed her for impersonating a Black woman.

Recently, Dolezal chose to open up about her experience with public scrutiny, including the continuous backlash she receives from both Black and white people.

In an upcoming documentary about Black beauty, Dolezal reportedly dished on her personal experience since the jaw-dropping scandal, including constantly being ridiculed by both communities.

"I've been called an insult to white women and an insult to Black women. White women are angry because I did what they never would do and went further, like I put 110," the 43-year-old said, according to Daily Beast. "I didn't just be that white ally and do a little bit, I canceled my white privilege. I canceled my hair."

"For Black women, I feel like it's a reaction to pain. It's like a trigger to post-traumatic stress,' she reportedly shared in the documentary written and directed by Jennifer Holness.

The self-proclaimed Black woman went on to explain the ongoing fear she has of white men, who were not pleased with her denouncing her white upbringing. "When it comes to white men, that's the group that I am the most scared of on a level of threat because that's mostly the white supremacy folks."

To learn more about the doc entitled, "SUBJECTS OF DESIRE" visit: subjectsofdesire.com