Natural Hair!: Michelle Obama Rocks A Flawless Silk Press At The 2021 NAACP Image Awards

Between her daily activism on current issues to her flawless beauty, we’re sure it goes without saying that Michelle Obama is a woman to admire. Speaking of admiration, we were simply awe-inspired when the 57-year-old beauty graced our screens to present Stacey Abrams with the Social Justice Impact Award at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

Joining the award show virtually, our Forever First Lady displayed her natural hair; a silk-press with loose curls and a side swoop. This style is quite similar to what she wore at the Biden-Harris Inauguration, which was laid by hairstylist Yene Damtew. With our forever FLOTUS as her model, the pair nearly broke the internet for the monumental event.

We also can’t get enough of the mint green pinstripe suit and gold hoop earrings that complemented her beautiful skin.

We’re seriously impressed, per usual!