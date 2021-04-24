Glam Gap: Fearless Costume Designer Brea Stinson Wants To Tell You The Secret To Her Success

BET.com's THE GLAM GAP is a weekly video series spotlighting Black entrepreneurs and influencers in the beauty, fashion, and lifestyle space. Brea Stinson wasn't even out of college before she started working with the best. While attending Clark Atlanta University, Stinson struck up a professional relationship with the legendary Patricia Field, the series stylist for 'Sex and the City.' Now she styles Beyoncé who has trusted her to create some of Queen Bey's most iconic looks. "A lot of celebrities, they're just like me and you," Stinson said. "But their schedules move at a very fast pace; therefore, their expectations are on a fast pace, and with my job, I love the attention to detail."

The decorated stylist told BET.com about the work she's put in to get to where she is, lessons learned along the way, the unique relationships made, and skills she's built to stay nimble and stylish. Stinson found a relatively early passion for fashion, fabrics, fittings, and design. She also showed an appetite for entrepreneurship, offering her exceptional eye and custom design services to girls looking for unique homecoming dresses in college - no doubt, the most fly homecoming dresses ever created. "It gave me that feeling," Stinson said. "That feeling when you know that this is what I want to do with my life, so I began designing."

In 2003, when Jay Z dropped “The Black Album” and needed to promote it, Stinson was called in to get him looking right. When little “Whip My Hair” Willow Smith needed something extra special for her 2011 appearance on 106 & Park, Stinson set her up to win, dripping in sparkles and smiling, ear-to-ear. Stinson was born into this. Her parents worked in the fashion industry, and her grandmother always made her old sewing machine available, so a needle and thread have been second nature to her for years. Now she's eager to share her knowledge and support the progress she wants to see in the world of costume design and fashion.

"I think brands can better support creators of color by just opening up those checkbooks and just really checking for the culture," Stinson said. "It's okay to love what we do and want to be a part of it, but really include the culture." Stinson has worked with the best of the best in the entertainment industry. She styled H.E.R. for the 2021 Super Bowl and has also created iconic looks for Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Ciara, and Anderson .Paak. Imagine what she'll do next! Follow Brea Stinson on Instagram and watch her Glam Gap episode below! This article has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Written by BET Staff