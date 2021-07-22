Erykah Badu's Daughter Mars Is Growing Up Before Our Eyes—See The Pre-Teen Flaunting Her Fabulous New Hair!

Erykah Badu recently posted a video of her daughter showing off her fabulous new tresses, and fans of the soulful songstress cannot believe how much Mars Merkaba has grown up! Below, see the video that’s going viral.

“Thank you, Mars,” the proud mom captioned the mini video on Instagram. “Silked to the Gods by @iam_jonathan. Look at ya girl @jayelectronica.”

In the clip showing off her freshly styled hair by celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Wright—who is also responsible for creating stylish looks on stars Lil’ Kim and Ashanti—the 12-year-old daughter of Badu and hip hop artist Jay Electronica seemed to be loving her look. And so are we!

Mars, who recently turned 12, is surely growing up. In honor of #TBT, take a look at this adorable mommy-daughter moment that was posted on Instagram in 2016.