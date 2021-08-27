Here's What We Know About Allure Magazine's New Editor-in-Chief, Jessica Cruel

Meet Jessica Cruel, Allure Magazine’s newest editor-in-chief!
On Wednesday (Aug. 25), Condé Nast announced that Cruel will replace Michelle Lee, the magazine’s longtime EIC that recently revealed her plans to take a position at the popular video streaming app, Netflix.
Leveling up from her previous job as the content director of The Melanin Edit—Allure's new platform celebrating Black beauty— the Georgia-born leader it set to spearhead the famous publication's overall creativity.
“As a long-time beauty editor, working at Allure is a dream. It has always served as an unparalleled source of beauty journalism, as well as my personal mood board and shopping guide,” Cruel shared in a statement. “I am thrilled to shepherd Allure through the next chapter—one focused on making industry-wide impact, spotlighting the many communities that use beauty as a form of self-expression, and celebrating how these practices connect us all.”
Cruel, who joined Allure in 2019 as the features director, has received quite a warm welcome from the world, along with global editorial director of Vogue and chief content officer Condé Nast, Anna Wintour.
“I am so thrilled that Jessica is Allure’s new editor-in-chief,” said Wintour. “It is no small feat to follow in Michelle Lee’s footsteps, but I have no doubt that Jessica can do just that -- she is a natural leader and a brilliant journalist, and she exudes a positive energy that is felt by all those lucky enough to work with her.”
Throughout her decade-long career in beauty, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduate has also held editorial roles at Refinery29, SELF, PopSugar, and New York magazine.
Cruel’s appointment takes effect on September 8th.
Congratulations, sis! We look forward to seeing how the beauty brings inclusivity to Allure, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2021.
(Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for TRESemme)
