Here's What We Know About Allure Magazine's New Editor-in-Chief, Jessica Cruel

Meet Jessica Cruel, Allure Magazine’s newest editor-in-chief!

On Wednesday (Aug. 25), Condé Nast announced that Cruel will replace Michelle Lee, the magazine’s longtime EIC that recently revealed her plans to take a position at the popular video streaming app, Netflix.

Leveling up from her previous job as the content director of The Melanin Edit—Allure's new platform celebrating Black beauty— the Georgia-born leader it set to spearhead the famous publication's overall creativity.

“As a long-time beauty editor, working at Allure is a dream. It has always served as an unparalleled source of beauty journalism, as well as my personal mood board and shopping guide,” Cruel shared in a statement. “I am thrilled to shepherd Allure through the next chapter—one focused on making industry-wide impact, spotlighting the many communities that use beauty as a form of self-expression, and celebrating how these practices connect us all.”