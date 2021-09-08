Boss Move!: Naomi Osaka Wears A Swimsuit To Flaunt Her Radiant Skin And Gracefully Cruise Into The Beauty Industry

Naomi Osaka has set her sights on making beauty more functional with the launch of her new skincare line: KINLÒ ! Designed specifically for melanated skin tones, the collection of sustainable products recently popped up on our radar and we couldn't be more excited to give you the details.

"KINLÒ out now," Osaka announced on Instagram. "It’s been a really surreal experience this past year working on this and having an incredible team with so much knowledge teaching me along the way. So happy with how everything turned out and I’m excited to see what you guys think."

Modeling in a retro-inspired swimsuit, the famed tennis player snapped a photo advertising her latest venture.

“Welcome to KINLÒ, where we pay homage to @naomiosaka's bicultural heritage in the meaning of the name, with both KIN and LÒ meaning 'gold' in Japanese and Haitian Creole, respectively,” the brand captioned a stunning image that highlighted the 23-year-old’s radiant glow. “We hope that you join us on our journey to creating sustainable personal care brands built for underserved communities.”