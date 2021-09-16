Willow Smith Opens Up About Doing Her Own Hair At A 'High Fashion Photo Shoot' Because The Stylist Couldn't

On the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Willow Smith revealed that she had to style her own hair at a recent high fashion photoshoot.
She recounted the experience, noting that all of the white models were being serviced while she sat waiting for a hairstylist of her own. "The person that was supposed to do my hair came, looked at it, and tried to do something to it, tried to touch it. I could tell they were extremely perturbed. I could tell that they were just like, 'I don't know what I'm doing,'" she recalled.
The "Transparent Soul" singer continued sharing amongst her matriarchs, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Adrienne Bandfield-Norris. "That anxiety, looking at them in the mirror not knowing what to do with my head, made me feel like, 'I'm gonna take the reins on this,'" Smith said of her feelings backstage.
However, for Smith, this wasn't the first time she encountered an inexperienced hairstylist regarding Black hair tresses, nor is it the first for Black models. For years, there has been an ongoing conversation about the Black beauty experience backstage, or lack thereof. From hair styling to makeup, Black women are likely to get the short end of the stick compared to their white counterparts. This ultimately calls for more Black stylists and makeup artists to be hired to work with models who look like them.
Watch the full episode here.
(Photo: Getty Images)
