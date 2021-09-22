Watch!: Shereé Whitfield Documents Her ‘Face Contouring’ Procedure That Can Cost Upwards Of $5,900

Recently, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum decided to rejuvenate her naturally gorgeous facial features with a non-invasive procedure and shared the footage on social media. Below, learn about her experience before seeing a side-by-side photo of her stunning transformation.

Shereé Whitfield is taking her fans along with her as she embarks on a self-care journey!

On Monday (Sept. 20), Whitfield visited Dr. Simon Ourian of Epione Beverly Hills to undergo a “Face Contouring” treatment. In the Instagram video, the television personality is seen receiving an instant facelift.

“Ok yall, I have gotten sooooo many messages regarding my experience at #Epione,” the 51-year-old captioned the video. “I am very happy with my results from @simonourianmd1.”

She continues, “The experience was the Best!! I've watched his work for years and finally decided to try him. I'm so happy I did!! He and his staff were so accommodating and amazing!”

The mother-of-three went on to reveal that she’s all about prioritizing self-care. “Guys, getting a little tweak here and there is ok if that's how u feel but also remember u have to take care of ur skin first and foremost...Which I pride myself on doing!”

She teased, “Watch out for my new skin care line... SHE is coming soon and go check out Dr. Simon...his work speaks!”

Click here to see the before-and-after results posted by the professional dermatologist.

In case you are wondering, the Non-Surgical Facial Contouring treatment is available exclusively at Epione Beverly Hills. According to the company's Instagram photo, the instant and non-surgical procedure is designed to enhance the jawline, chin, and cheeks for immediate results. While the technique that uses multi micro-droplet injections only takes 15-minutes and has zero recovery time, it is important to note that “individual results may vary.”

The treatment reportedly can cost between $3900-$5900 per area, depending on desired results and products used.

Shereé is already beautiful, but we think the results are amazing!