Iconic!: Destiny Jones Is Building A Makeup Empire That Pays Homage To Her Father Nas

Destiny Jones is amongst the next generation of beauty innovators! Recently, the daughter of rapper Nas chatted with Ebony Magazine about how her love for lip gloss resulted in her growing makeup business that pays tribute to her famous father.

“I’ve loved makeup since I was a little girl," Jones told the publication about her brand, Matic Cosmetics. "When I was around 10, my mom got me a lipstick making kit and I used to make lipsticks for her and her friends. It gave me a lot of pride to see them wearing my lipsticks when they would go out.”

At the age of 19, she still found herself interested in lip glosses and decided to turn her passion into a business named after her dad’s iconic album, Illmatic. ”I decided to start my own organic lip gloss line, [Lipmatic] and branded it to incorporate New York, hip-hop, and the culture that I grew up in.”

Using love for hip hop, Jones revealed that her stylish collection of glosses were specially designed to highlight the hip hop culture.