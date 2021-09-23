Iconic!: Destiny Jones Is Building A Makeup Empire That Pays Homage To Her Father Nas

Destiny Jones is amongst the next generation of beauty innovators! Recently, the daughter of rapper Nas chatted with Ebony Magazine about how her love for lip gloss resulted in her growing makeup business that pays tribute to her famous father.
“I’ve loved makeup since I was a little girl," Jones told the publication about her brand, Matic Cosmetics. "When I was around 10, my mom got me a lipstick making kit and I used to make lipsticks for her and her friends. It gave me a lot of pride to see them wearing my lipsticks when they would go out.”
At the age of 19, she still found herself interested in lip glosses and decided to turn her passion into a business named after her dad’s iconic album, Illmatic. ”I decided to start my own organic lip gloss line, [Lipmatic] and branded it to incorporate New York, hip-hop, and the culture that I grew up in.”
Using love for hip hop, Jones revealed that her stylish collection of glosses were specially designed to highlight the hip hop culture.
“The names for my cosmetic products are [inspired] by different elements of New York and reference songs and legendary artists in hip-hop,” she explained. “For example, Ex-Factor Lipshine ($17) is named after the iconic song by Ms. Lauryn Hill, and the Jamaica Ave. Jewel Lipgloss ($14) represents the part of Queens that I’m from.”
The CEO went on to explain that her inspiration is stewed in inclusion. “I am inspired by the next generation of young Black women," she explains. "It’s important to me to be a positive role model and put myself in a position where I’m able to give as many opportunities as possible to like-minded creative young Black women who have their own stories to tell.”
RELATED | Made You Look: We Can't Get Enough Of Nas In These Top Looks
As for how her father inspired her entrepreneurship, the 27-year-old admits he instilled following your own path to success. “My dad definitely taught me to focus on what I’m doing and not get distracted by anyone else. I have my own vision and my own road. He taught me to trust myself and be confident,” Jordan said. She adds, “There are definitely ups and downs in any business but your love for what you’re doing will always keep you motivated. As long as you don’t give up you will reach success.”
Her gloss is poppin! To learn more about Matic Cosmetics, visit maticcosmetics.com.
(Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
TRENDING IN STYLE
COMMENTS