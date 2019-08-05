Baby Besties! True Thompson And Dream Kardashian Lounge At The Pool In Coordinating Sun Hats

True Thompson Hair Accessories: Khloé and Rob Kardashian's daughters, True Thompson and Dream Kardashian wear sun hats for a pool day

Baby Besties! True Thompson And Dream Kardashian Lounge At The Pool In Coordinating Sun Hats

Plus, the rest of Baby True's best accessories!

Published 15 hours ago

Khloe Kardashian has made it pretty clear that she will not tolerate any baby slander of her precious, baby girl, True Thompson. But the Internet has some questions about how she handling her Black daughter's hair.

Khloe has already had to defend her daughter’s blackness when True was just 6-months old! She continues clapping back on Twitter and Instagram and wants everyone to know she loves the skin her baby girl is in.

Now, KoKo isn't the first mom to put some cute little accessories in her daughter's hair. But people have some serious questions about Khloe's black daughter’s hair. It’s pretty clear that Khloe loves putting her 1-year-old daughter in turbans whether she's chilling poolside or on True's first tropical vacation. She's even started putting her in unicorn headbands after her 6-month birthday party

Check out the latest little hair accessories Khloe’s got True rocking below:

 

View this post on Instagram

About 4 months ago 🥰 My girl is growing so fast 😩

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy 10 months my love 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

Her thighs 😍😍😍😍

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

♡ Nothing can change this love ♡

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

💕Baby True 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

Mood PS why are rolls soooooo cute on babies?! 😩😍

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

💕 Me and my girl!! 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

OMG 😍

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian (@khloesnapchats) on

View this post on Instagram

I always knew unicorns existed 🦄

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Written by Gina Conteh

(Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style