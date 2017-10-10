See The Black Designer Beyoncé Just Wore While Jet-Setting With Jay-Z

Beyoncé 's style is soaring to a higher level — literally! While jet-setting with hubby Jay-Z , Bey took to her Instagram to give us the feels with her latest lookbook 'fit.

Styled by Zerina Akers in a full Sammy B set, including a stylish Flatbush Wrap Jacket ($150) and Tony Pop Skinny Trouser Pant ($110), Bey upgraded travel style in an undeniably #flawless manner.

What really has us excited about her newest look is the fact that she's wearing Black fashion designer Samantha Black from Project Runway '11. That's some serious #blackgirlmagic!

If you didn't notice, the mother of three is also wearing For Arts Sake Little Chaos in Rose Gold Sunglasses ($230), a Celine Medium Frame Shoulder Bag ($2,550) and Christian Louboutin Decoltish Pumps in Darling Suede ($675).

