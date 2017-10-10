See The Black Designer Beyoncé Just Wore While Jet-Setting With Jay-Z

Bey's style is top flight.

Published 2 days ago

Beyoncé's style is soaring to a higher level — literally! While jet-setting with hubby Jay-Z, Bey took to her Instagram to give us the feels with her latest lookbook 'fit. 

Styled by Zerina Akers in a full Sammy B set, including a stylish Flatbush Wrap Jacket ($150) and Tony Pop Skinny Trouser Pant ($110), Bey upgraded travel style in an undeniably #flawless manner.

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

What really has us excited about her newest look is the fact that she's wearing Black fashion designer Samantha Black from Project Runway '11. That's some serious #blackgirlmagic!

If you didn't notice, the mother of three is also wearing For Arts Sake Little Chaos in Rose Gold Sunglasses ($230), a Celine Medium Frame Shoulder Bag ($2,550) and Christian Louboutin Decoltish Pumps in Darling Suede ($675).

See more of Bey's slay:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

All we can say after 'fits like this is Heeeey, Mrs. Carter!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Beyonce via Instagram)

