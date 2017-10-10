Iconic Shoe Designer Christian Louboutin Now Has A Baby Line

Christian Louboutin revealed his collaboration with Gwyneth Paltrow’s site, Goop, and it’s the cutest thing we ever did see.

Introducing … the “Loubibaby,” the new luxury red bottom for babies. This is the very first tiny tot shoe for the designer, and it takes the form of cute little Mary Janes. The design features a handmade bow and Christian’s signature red sole.

The baby Mary Janes come in three different colorways – pink satin, blue satin, and a gold Nappa Laminato. Launching Nov. 16, right in time for the holiday season, these will run y’all $250 if you’re investing in a pair for your daughter, niece, or God baby. The tiny soles will be available for purchase on goop.com and at Goop’s pop-up shops in New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

Being that Gwyn and Beyoncé are besties, we’re sure Blue Ivy will have all three red bottoms that she can pair with her fancy luxury dresses and more. And of course, North West, because she’s toddler fashion inspo.