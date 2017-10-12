Hear The Song That Had Beyoncé Twirling In Her Latest $3,000 Lookbook Slay

Is this her favorite song?

Published 18 hours ago

The proof is in the pictures — Beyoncé is a queen of snapbacks! Showing off her post-twin body, Bey took to her Instagram once again to show off her fashion sense with her coveted lookbooks and she didn't disappoint!

Showing off her bootylicious frame, Queen Bey styled in an Ellery Women's White Third Degree Top ($436), high-waisted Chiara Boni La Petite Robe pants, an already sold out Acler Talbot Lace Corset ($170), Giuseppe Zanotti Design Betty Sandals ($795) and her xivkarats diamond and yellow gold layered necklaces. She finished the look with a Small Nile Bracelet Bag priced at $1,550.

Just in case you need some more fashion #slay, here's the video of Bey twirling in style with Playboi Carti's "Magnolia" playing in the background: 

Yes! Bey's fashion stylist Zerina Akers has done it again! Kudos.

Written by Tweety Elitou

