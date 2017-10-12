Rihanna Already Has This Princess Diana-Inspired Outfit That Walked The Runway Just Last Week

Rihanna has served many princess looks, so it's only right that she try on Virgil Abloh's latest Off-White collection, inspired by the late, great Princess Diana , for size. The nostalgic collection gave major '80s vibes when it was sent down the runway at the most recent Paris Fashion Week, but the extreme proportions and maximalist elements made us wonder: is this wearable in 2017? RiRi, style queen, demonstrates that it is, indeed.

This collection debuted under a month ago, making it not yet available to the average human, but Rihanna is no such average human, obviously. Following the tradition of Rih getting her hands on new items ASAP, Virgil allowed her to take the clothes for a spin. Smart move, TBH! Who could be a better model than RiRi?

As per usual, the clothes come to life on her bodacious bod in a way the runway just can't imitate. Your fave could never! Unless your fave is Rihanna, in which case, she could!