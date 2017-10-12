See Why Everyone Is Talking About The Major Fashion Statement Keyshia Cole Made

See Why Everyone Is Talking About The Major Fashion Statement Keyshia Cole Made

Don't call it a comeback.

Published 20 hours ago

I’ll be the first to admit, it’s been so good to see Keyshia Cole back on the scene — even if it’s on Love & Hip Hop. No shade because I’m a fan and you have to start your comeback and come up somewhere. Look at Cardi B

The singer has been using the show as a platform to promote her upcoming album and it looks like she is finally done. Keyshia held an album release and listening party for friends and family outfitted in two black-and-white looks. Although it’s not 100 percent confirmed that Beetlejuice was the inspiration behind the slay, the singer gave us those vibes — but, of course, the sexy version.

Giving us '80s vibes, Keyshia wore a polka dot Moschino suit and matching earrings. Her jewels were Cartier and Rolex, while the singer stood confidently in Tom Ford heels. 

She also served a second black-and-white look in a paneled dress with a split bottom. When you’re making a major comeback, it’s only fit to change twice.

Anyway, come through, Keyshia! Can’t wait for the next “Love” to drop so we can passionately sing to that imaginary person.

Written by Shalaeya Brown

(Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

See all the highlights