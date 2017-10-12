See Why Everyone Is Talking About The Major Fashion Statement Keyshia Cole Made

I’ll be the first to admit, it’s been so good to see Keyshia Cole back on the scene — even if it’s on Love & Hip Hop. No shade because I’m a fan and you have to start your comeback and come up somewhere. Look at Cardi B.

The singer has been using the show as a platform to promote her upcoming album and it looks like she is finally done. Keyshia held an album release and listening party for friends and family outfitted in two black-and-white looks. Although it’s not 100 percent confirmed that Beetlejuice was the inspiration behind the slay, the singer gave us those vibes — but, of course, the sexy version.