See Taraji P. Henson Step Out In Character In $1,900 Gucci Heels

As per usual, Taraji P. Henson stepped out looking flawless as ever, but this time we finally got a glimpse of Cookie in real life.

Taraji was spotted leaving the set of The View in an all-black Philosophy Official look. However, not that this all-black ensemble wasn’t enough for us, it was all about the accessories.

With exaggerated cat-eye sunnies and a fierce side pose when snapped by the paps, you could tell that Taraji was feeling this slay. She paired the outfit with $1,900 Gucci embellished leather sandals.

Kill it, Taraji, because this may even be Proud Mary vibes.