See The Secret To Mary J. Blige’s Snatched Waist

Mary J. Blige switched up her stylist, and the R&B phenomenon has us like, slow down sis!

Styled by Luxury Law, Mary showed up in looks fit for a queen, that is an R&B queen. Kicking the show off in a pink and purple duo from Prabal Gurung’s Spring 2018 collection and Lesilla pumps. You though bad gal RiRi is the only star that can pull a look fresh off the runway?!

She then gave us Matrix Reloaded vibes in an all-black Michael Kors leather 'fit. Not sure if she was dressed to slay people or fashion, either way, mission accomplished.

Mary ended her week of monochromatic looks in an army green Michael Kors ensemble. And if you haven’t caught it yet, the key to mastering these looks is a snatched waist. Peep the belts in each slay.

Go 'head, Auntie Mary, or rather Queen Mary. We’re ready to take notes.