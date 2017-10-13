See Why Fashion Fans Paid $3000 To Be In The Same Room As Rihanna

In the past year, Rihanna 's contributions to the fashion and beauty spheres have done nothing short of disrupting their respective industries. So who better to teach the masses about her unique path to success other than herself? Yesterday RiRi spoke at Vogue's Forces of Fashion conference to a large audience, members of which shelled out $3,000 to get a seat at the Rih-headlined event. Talk about BBHMM!

Because she was linking and building with the likes of fashion authorities such as Anna Wintour, RiRi knew all eyes would be on her 'fit. Rihanna said say no more, fam. And so she wore a head-to-toe Tom Ford look complete with diamond-studded hoop earrings and tiny, on-trend lime green sunglasses. For some, this look could be considered the serve of a lifetime. For Rihanna, it was an average Wednesday.

This is hardly RiRi's first all-denim-everything 'fit of the year. In fact, she's made what's considered to be a "Canadian tuxedo" a staple of her wardrobe recently. Where usually she opts for oversize pants to create an exaggerated silhouette, yesterday she skewed sexy in a mini skirt with a belt that somehow caught the right amount of air to make it look like she was walking in slow-mo with a wind machine in front of her. Again, when Mother Nature is on your side to ensure you've got the most popping Insta-material possible, you know you're that bitch.

We don't think it's outlandish to say this mid-breeze capture should be hung in the Museum of Modern Art. Mona Lisa who???