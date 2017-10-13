See Which Former Basketball Wife Designed Ashanti's Freakum' Bodysuit For Her Birthday

Last week, Ashanti showed the world how to dress for global warming. But this week, it’s all about being “erotic.”
The singer, by the looks of it, was celebrating her birthday in a sheer, black, embellished bodysuit designed by former Basketball Wives LA star Angel Brinks. Ashanti, who’s birthday is actually today, confidently let us know what it’s like to be turning 37 — sexy AF. Y’all know the saying: “thirty, flirty and thriving.”
On another note, it’s no secret that full bodysuits are trending right now, but what you may not have known is that Brinks has been the hands behind a lot of these suits, especially on one of our faves Cardi B. This is also not the first time Ashanti has worn Angel Brinks' designs. Check her out in a white suit below
Anyway, happy birthday, Ashanti. This is how you make your 30s look bomb. Seems like just the other day we were rockin’ to “Happy.”
(Photo: Ashanti via Instagram)
COMMENTS