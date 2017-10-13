See Which Former Basketball Wife Designed Ashanti's Freakum' Bodysuit For Her Birthday

See Which Former Basketball Wife Designed Ashanti's Freakum' Bodysuit For Her Birthday

Cardi B is also a fan.

Published 7 hours ago

Last week, Ashanti showed the world how to dress for global warming. But this week, it’s all about being “erotic.”

Confident stature... Humble heart

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

The singer, by the looks of it, was celebrating her birthday in a sheer, black, embellished bodysuit designed by former Basketball Wives LA star Angel Brinks. Ashanti, who’s birthday is actually today, confidently let us know what it’s like to be turning 37 — sexy AF. Y’all know the saying: “thirty, flirty and thriving.”

Erotic...

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

On another note, it’s no secret that full bodysuits are trending right now, but what you may not have known is that Brinks has been the hands behind a lot of these suits, especially on one of our faves Cardi B. This is also not the first time Ashanti has worn Angel Brinks' designs. Check her out in a white suit below

Bonnie Blanco #Sayless

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Anyway, happy birthday, Ashanti. This is how you make your 30s look bomb. Seems like just the other day we were rockin’ to “Happy.”

Written by Shalaeya Brown

(Photo: Ashanti via Instagram)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

See all the highlights