See The Gucci Jacket Rihanna Slayed While Jetsetting With Her Billionaire Boyfriend

Love is in the air for Anti songstress Rihanna . Days after she broke the Internet rocking what many people believed to be an engagement ring, everyone’s favorite bad gal was spotted in London’s Heathrow airport with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel .

While many people were in disbelief that Rihanna was finally spotted in public with Jameel after photos of their summertime rendezvous were leaked , fashionistas were getting their lives over her lavish outerwear.

Dressed down in black leggings and white sneakers, RiRi topped off her fierce fit with a multicolored down jacket. Courtesy of Gucci, the red, white and blue puffy jacket featured patches, embroidery and Gucci’s trademark double G monogram.

Not priced for the weak at heart, Rihanna’s Gucci jacket is available for an astounding $7900.

Coughing over nearly $8,000 for a jacket won’t put too much of a dent in RiRI’s budget seeing as her Fenty Beauty is worth $72 million after only one month of sales.