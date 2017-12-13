See The New Thigh-Grazing, Cleavage-Baring Look Beyoncé Has Blessed Us With

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Describes Christmas With the Wopsters
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
Glam and glitter looks amazing, especially when it's on royalty — Queen Bey to be exact! Last night, Beyoncé blew up our social media timelines with her latest #OOTD.
Serving major bawdy with loads of sequins, Bey looked amazing in a $1,198 Cheetah Metallic Fil Coupé Blouse by Michael Kors.
Draped in luxury jewelry by xivkarats, Chloé Octagonal Halo Lens Sunglasses ($396) and a pair of sold-out Tom Ford Metallic Ayers Mules ($645), Yoncé gave some serious holiday fashion goals!
Did we mention her $2,960 Prada Treasure Trunk mini velvet box bag is also sold out?
That's some serious Bey influence!
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
