See The New Thigh-Grazing, Cleavage-Baring Look Beyoncé Has Blessed Us With

Ah, it's like the Grammys was just yesterday.

Published 2 days ago

Glam and glitter looks amazing, especially when it's on royalty — Queen Bey to be exact! Last night, Beyoncé blew up our social media timelines with her latest #OOTD. 

Serving major bawdy with loads of sequins, Bey looked amazing in a $1,198 Cheetah Metallic Fil Coupé Blouse by Michael Kors.

Draped in luxury jewelry by xivkarats, Chloé Octagonal Halo Lens Sunglasses ($396) and a pair of sold-out Tom Ford Metallic Ayers Mules ($645), Yoncé gave some serious holiday fashion goals!

Did we mention her $2,960 Prada Treasure Trunk mini velvet box bag is also sold out?

That's some serious Bey influence!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

