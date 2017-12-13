See The New Thigh-Grazing, Cleavage-Baring Look Beyoncé Has Blessed Us With

Glam and glitter looks amazing, especially when it's on royalty — Queen Bey to be exact! Last night, Beyoncé blew up our social media timelines with her latest #OOTD.

Serving major bawdy with loads of sequins, Bey looked amazing in a $1,198 Cheetah Metallic Fil Coupé Blouse by Michael Kors.

Draped in luxury jewelry by xivkarats , Chloé Octagonal Halo Lens Sunglasses ($396) and a pair of sold-out Tom Ford Metallic Ayers Mules ($645), Yoncé gave some serious holiday fashion goals!

Did we mention her $2,960 Prada Treasure Trunk mini velvet box bag is also sold out?

That's some serious Bey influence!