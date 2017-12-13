'I Look Very Rich Because I Am,' Says Cardi B In Her First Ever Ads For Steve Madden

ICYMI, Cardi B might have permanently traded in her “bloody shoes” for some much more affordable ones. The rapper has teamed up with Steve Madden and is giving bomb tips on how to style your favorite Steve Madden shoes and a curated selection of her favorite accessories from the brand.

When asked about the collab, Cardi stated, “I’m so excited to be collaborating with one of my all-time favorite shoe designers! As a little girl, I would die for a pair of Steve Madden shoes. Now I’m working with him! It’s really a dream come true.”

Here’s what we gathered from Cardi’s style advice:

1. Everyone needs a pointy toe shoe. They’re club and business meeting appropriate.

2. Get you some Steve Madden heels because they look expensive but are affordable.

3. White boots are in style right now, so get a pair.

4. A poppin’ shoe can make an outfit. Choose a bright color, like pink

5. You can wear a shimmery shoe in the day time. They are def brunch appropriate