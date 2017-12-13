Go Awf!: See La La Sporting RiRi's Manolo Blahnik Fur Stilettos

They're basically elevated Timbs.

We hope everyone has rehydrated following The Great Thirst Trap of 2017. Thankfully La Lathe kind soul that she is, has given us a few days to recuperate. After departing Art Basel Miami, she's back in good ol' NYC, where the weather doesn't afford you the opportunity to wear a mini dress with no coat.

While it wasn't quite as cold yesterday as it is today (brr!), La La took the Northeast temperatures in stride — literally — with the help of some chic fur boots.

Back in the city 💨loving these Manolos by @badgalriri 😘

But these aren't just any fur boots — they're Rihanna's design for Manolo Blahnik! The $1,350 shearling boots are perfect for the NYC fashionista. They're basically elevated Timbs for the stylish yet deadass. 

By night, La La was rocking a different 'fit. While being honored by Latina Magazine, La La sported a black bodycon gown and gorgeous statement hoops. She even brought her son along to celebrate with her — très cute!

Yet another day of multiple slays! 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

