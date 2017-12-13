Not Done Yet: See LeToya Luckett's Second Custom Couture Wedding Dress

Not Done Yet: See LeToya Luckett's Second Custom Couture Wedding Dress

One is never enough.

Published 2 days ago

LeToya Luckett is a married woman now! The former Destiny's Child member looked stunning when she tied the knot with the love of her life, Tommicus Walker, who is Dallas-based entrepreneur.

Their wedding took place in Austin, which was only natural since both were born and raised in Texas. Oh, but wait, did we mention she had not one, but two wedding dresses? Both were stunning, but the second was to die for.

See the dress for yourself:

One of the best shoots of my life!!! Every bride should experience a moment like this! Thank you @munaluchibride & @stylistjbolin l❤️ve y’all for life!! 😘😘❤️❤️ #Repost @munaluchibride ・・・ She's married now!! And we're crushing on that @nardosdesign gown 💕 We can not WAIT to reveal the Winter 2017 Munaluchi cover featuring the newest #munaluchibride @letoyaluckett! Stay tuned for the cover reveal this week. ✨ Until then, enjoy this sneak peek video by @55media. Congrats again Letoya and Tommicus. We can't wait to share your love story! 💍 . #MunaWinter17 #letoyaluckett #walkerdowntheaisle . . . Creative Direction: @munaluchibride | Asst. Creative Direction: @dureevents | Wardrobe Stylist: @stylistjbolin | Asst Stylist: @alyshaantoinette | Photography: @stanlophotography | Video: @55media | Makeup: @glamourrx |Hair: @miguelofdallas | Venue: @theadolphushotel | Publicist: @susiejuan | Asst to Editor: @lizzybonnemua

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on

The beautiful bride wore a custom couture wedding gown with a dramatic back detail designed by Nardos Design based in Dallas. Her stylist, J. Bolin, made sure the bride looked flawless. And from the look on her hubby's face, he was shook by how perfect she looked in the gown —  and so are we!

Simply gorgeous, Mrs. LeToya. Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Walker!

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style