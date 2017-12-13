Not Done Yet: See LeToya Luckett's Second Custom Couture Wedding Dress

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Describes Christmas With the Wopsters
LeToya Luckett is a married woman now! The former Destiny's Child member looked stunning when she tied the knot with the love of her life, Tommicus Walker, who is Dallas-based entrepreneur.
Their wedding took place in Austin, which was only natural since both were born and raised in Texas. Oh, but wait, did we mention she had not one, but two wedding dresses? Both were stunning, but the second was to die for.
See the dress for yourself:
The beautiful bride wore a custom couture wedding gown with a dramatic back detail designed by Nardos Design based in Dallas. Her stylist, J. Bolin, made sure the bride looked flawless. And from the look on her hubby's face, he was shook by how perfect she looked in the gown — and so are we!
Simply gorgeous, Mrs. LeToya. Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Walker!
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
