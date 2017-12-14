Ashanti Wants Everyone To Know She Ran Track In High School So She Wore This Barely There Mini Dress

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Describes Christmas With the Wopsters
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
Ashanti returned to Instagram last night (Dec. 13) and, per usual, caused lots of stir amongst her 3.1 million followers!
Dressed in a silver sequin mini dress, and showing legs for days, fans instantly began to sing the songstress' praises.
"Yass slay gorgeous slay @ashanti," said one commenter.
"Looking good beautiful nice legs," another posted.
Giving her followers a closer look at her extremely toned legs, the 37-year-old posted another photo with the caption, "I ran track in high school..."
Sheesh, we didn't know that's what running laps can do! Is it too late to make a dash to the track?
(Photo: MTV/TRL/Getty Images)
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
Jasmine Jordan just launched her own sneaker.
COMMENTS