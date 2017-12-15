SNATCHED!: Beyoncé Shows Off Her Post-Babies Belly For The First Time Since Twins' Birth

Happy Friday! Beyoncé is back with her highly sought after #OOTDs and we can't help but trip that we've been blessed with seven looks within seven days. What have we done to have earn such #slay?

Switching up her booty shorts and custom YSL boots in favor of plaid, Bey shared her ltwo latest looks yesterday and already some of the items are sold out!

Yoncé looked completely snatched in a Natasha Zinko Padded Check Jacket (on sale for $330), distressed jeans and Quay Star Struck Sunglasses ($74) from the QUAYxKYLIE capsule collection.

Yes, Kylie as in Kylie Jenner.

Here's an up-close of the sold out $1,250 Dior Saddle Belt Bag purchased from What Goes Around Comes Around (and Bey's tiny waist!):