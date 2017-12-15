SNATCHED!: Beyoncé Shows Off Her Post-Babies Belly For The First Time Since Twins' Birth

SNATCHED!: Beyoncé Shows Off Her Post-Babies Belly For The First Time Since Twins' Birth

She. Is. Everything.

Published 22 hours ago

Happy Friday! Beyoncé is back with her highly sought after #OOTDs and we can't help but trip that we've been blessed with seven looks within seven days. What have we done to have earn such #slay?

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Switching up her booty shorts and custom YSL boots in favor of plaid, Bey shared her ltwo latest looks yesterday and already some of the items are sold out!

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Yoncé looked completely snatched in a Natasha Zinko Padded Check Jacket (on sale for $330), distressed jeans and Quay Star Struck Sunglasses ($74) from the QUAYxKYLIE capsule collection.

Yes, Kylie as in Kylie Jenner.

Here's an up-close of the sold out $1,250 Dior Saddle Belt Bag purchased from What Goes Around Comes Around (and Bey's tiny waist!):

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

She's all the way together! 

For the second look, Bey blew her 109 million followers away with her extremely flat belly and naval piercing.

The snapback for the 36-year-old mother of three is real, especially since the twins are only six months old!

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Dressed in all designer wear, Bey looked amazing in a Gucci Embroidered Plaid Oversize Shirt ($4,800), sold out Free People Blazing Summer Harem Jeans, sold out Christian Dior J'ADIOR Underwear Set, Gucci Floral-Appliquéd Leather Ankle Boots ($2,500) and SS16 Dior Small Diorama Bag.

Plaid never looked so good.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style