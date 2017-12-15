SNATCHED!: Beyoncé Shows Off Her Post-Babies Belly For The First Time Since Twins' Birth

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Describes Christmas With the Wopsters
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
Happy Friday! Beyoncé is back with her highly sought after #OOTDs and we can't help but trip that we've been blessed with seven looks within seven days. What have we done to have earn such #slay?
Switching up her booty shorts and custom YSL boots in favor of plaid, Bey shared her ltwo latest looks yesterday and already some of the items are sold out!
Yoncé looked completely snatched in a Natasha Zinko Padded Check Jacket (on sale for $330), distressed jeans and Quay Star Struck Sunglasses ($74) from the QUAYxKYLIE capsule collection.
Yes, Kylie as in Kylie Jenner.
Here's an up-close of the sold out $1,250 Dior Saddle Belt Bag purchased from What Goes Around Comes Around (and Bey's tiny waist!):
She's all the way together!
For the second look, Bey blew her 109 million followers away with her extremely flat belly and naval piercing.
The snapback for the 36-year-old mother of three is real, especially since the twins are only six months old!
Dressed in all designer wear, Bey looked amazing in a Gucci Embroidered Plaid Oversize Shirt ($4,800), sold out Free People Blazing Summer Harem Jeans, sold out Christian Dior J'ADIOR Underwear Set, Gucci Floral-Appliquéd Leather Ankle Boots ($2,500) and SS16 Dior Small Diorama Bag.
Plaid never looked so good.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL)
