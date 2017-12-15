See Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Twinning In Black Panther Looks

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Describes Christmas With the Wopsters
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
Aww, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are back at it again! The couple gave off Black Panther vibes in this all-black matching 'fit. I mean, who doesn't love a good Wade-Union photo op? They are #couplegoals.
The two posed for a pic after the Cavs basketball game and rocked black Timberlands and a black Space Suit ($200) from PRSVR, which are matching black hoodies and joggers.
The Wades decided to spice it up a little bit with bomber jackets. D. Wade sported a white and black jacket while Gabby was in red with a cute black beret, which we've been seeing on her often. Is it becoming her signature? Because it's definitely a look.
These two are just WAY too cute — we really can't get enough!
(Photo: Gabrielle Union via Instagram)
