See Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Twinning In Black Panther Looks

Aww, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are back at it again! The couple gave off Black Panther vibes in this all-black matching 'fit. I mean, who doesn't love a good Wade-Union photo op? They are #couplegoals.

The two posed for a pic after the Cavs basketball game and rocked black Timberlands and a black Space Suit ($200) from PRSVR, which are matching black hoodies and joggers.