See Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Twinning In Black Panther Looks

For the culture.

Published 22 hours ago

Aww, Gabrielle Union and  Dwyane Wade are back at it again! The couple gave off Black Panther vibes in this all-black matching 'fit. I mean, who doesn't love a good Wade-Union photo op? They are #couplegoals.

The two posed for a pic after the Cavs basketball game and rocked black Timberlands and a black Space Suit ($200) from PRSVR, which are matching black hoodies and joggers. 

Twinning! Black on Black on Black with my ❤️@dwyanewade

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

The Wades decided to spice it up a little bit with bomber jackets. D. Wade sported a white and black jacket while Gabby was in red with a cute black beret, which we've been seeing on her often. Is it becoming her signature? Because it's definitely a look.

Ninjas. I moved to Cleveland for that D 👀👅

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

These two are just WAY too cute — we really can't get enough!

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photo: Gabrielle Union via Instagram)

