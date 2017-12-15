See How Meghan Markle Is Changing Entire Businesses For Brands That She Is Photographed Wearing

Ever since Meghan Markle ’s engagement announcement, it’s safe to say that the world has been completely obsessed with this melanin queen. So much so that brands in the fashion world in particular have deemed it the “Meghan Markle Effect.”

Let us break it down for y’all starting with the white, LINE the Label wrap trench Meghan wore as when she announced her royal engagement with her fiancé, Prince Harry. The coat instantly sold out in minutes. The brand states, "we received an influx of emails, calls and messages on social media immediately after the photos went public. The coat was from our Fall/Winter 2017 collection and it sold out within minutes." Turns out, the brand even changed the name of the coat to “Meghan” in her honor.

These brands better start tagging the future princess when they drop new styles, because sis is gold and the “effect” equals boomin’ business.