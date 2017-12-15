All I Want For Christmas: Nicki Minaj In Glitter Pasties

All I Want For Christmas: Nicki Minaj In Glitter Pasties

And now we got it.

Published 21 hours ago

Do you remember when Nicki Minaj pulled a Lil' Kim this March at Paris Fashion Week? We mean, like, that time with the one boobie out

What we imagine Nicki's other boob said at PFW:

It's no fair playing favorites, so luckily when she got pasty-happy this time, she let both of the twins out for some air.

Nic was so kind as to treat her Barbs to a behind-the-scenes shot from her Paper Magazine break-the-internet cover shoot. You know, the one with the legitimate Minaj a trois?

Welp, this pretty much speaks for itself. Thanks for stopping by! Have a fun and safe weekend, from your friends at BET!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

